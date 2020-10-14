Martha C. Brust, 81, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at University Nursing Center in Upland. Martha was born on May 31, 1939, to the late John and Grace Collins. She attended Carl Schurz high School in Chicago. After high school, her primary job was raising her 4 children. Then she worked for the Chicago Park District from 1984-2004, when she retired. Martha enjoyed bowling, reading, and cooking - especially for family and friends. She loved Christmastime and enjoyed watching the Christmas movies on the Hallmark channel and baking Christmas cookies. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her friends and family.
Martha is survived by her four children, Sue (Rocco) Pesole, Flower Mound, TX, Tom (Cindy) Brust, Grayslake, IL, John (Kathy) Brust, Chicago, IL, and Kim (Steve) Neideck, Rockford, MI; son-in-law, Bill (Ania) Warmbold, Wheeling, IL; ten grandchildren, Brandon, Brittany, Tommy, Lindsay, Connor, Evan, Sarah, Josh, Michael, and Ben; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Roy (Joyce) Collins; and many dear friends and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Grace; grandson, Jason; granddaughter, Nicole; brother, John (Vada) Collins; and sister, Naomi (Jasper) Montalbano.
Arrangements for Martha have been entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 259 North Main Street, Upland, Indiana where a visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 1:00 - 1:30 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Mark Biehl officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Cemetery, Upland.
Contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.