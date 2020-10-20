Marsline Keene, 95, of Brunswick, departed this life Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be conducted at 10:30am Friday, October 23, 2020 in Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens with Father Tim McKeown officiating.
She was born May 29, 1925 in Gas City, Indiana to the late Edgar and Martha G. Kirby. Became a war bride when she married Robert Howard Keene on July 16, 1944 in Marion, IN, and subsequently followed him around the country and world as she served as a military wife until 1966, when her husband retired from the U.S.A.F. and moved her family to St. Simons Island. She obtained her Associates Degree and became a Registered Nurse working at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia in the early sixties. Mrs. Keene was a participant in The Golden Isles Beach Run where she placed first on several occasions for her age group. She also was a Jazzercise Instructor at the Y. Marsline was an avid reader, Cribbage player, and quilter. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and did volunteer work for St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, a daughter, Deborah K. Lowry, and a grandson Benjamin J. Strader.
