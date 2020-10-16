Marshall “Jr.” P. Barney, 92, Gas City, went to be with the Lord at 7:27 am on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Wednesday, August 15, 1928, to Marshall Barney and Mable Barney Wayman. He married Arlayne R. Peters on June 5, 1960, at New Hope Baptist Church in Gas City.
Marshall attended Marion Community Schools. He served in both the United States Army and Air Force. He worked for Eagle Lumber Dealers Supply Co., Jonesboro Lumber, and the Marion Do-It Best Center. Marshall was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, Gas City.
