Marsha Diana Roth, 72, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 12:42 am, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home in Wabash. She was born August 11, 1947 in Logan, West Virginia to Marcus L. and JenLee (Hatfield) Butcher.
Marsha attended school in Williamsport, Kentucky. She married Butch Paul Edward Roth in Marion, Indiana on February 19, 2001. She was a homemaker and a member of the Liberty Baptist Church in Sweetser, Indiana. Marsha enjoyed reading, growing flowers, and loved her dogs.
She is survived by her husband, Butch Roth of Wabash, three grandchildren, Charles M. Brady of Marion, Indiana, Sarah Grayson (Ken) Lutes of Anderson, Indiana, and Jacob Grayson of Marion, three great-grandchildren, Kaden Ricker, Stacia Brady, and Mariah Dickerhoff, brothers and sisters, Marcus Harold Butcher and Cecil Butcher, both of Paintsville, Kentucky, Clyde R. (Sarah) Butcher of Williams, Ohio, Phillip D. Butcher and Venida Spence, both of Paintsville, K and Eva (Larry) Williams of LaFontaine, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Deana Lee Tackett Timmons, grandson Joseph Grayson, and her sister, Rita Childrey.
Graveside services and burial will be 10:00 am Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Memorial Lawns Cemetery, 1100 Manchester Ave., Wabash. Friends may call 4-7 pm Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Ave., Wabash.
The memorial guest book for Marsha Diana may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.