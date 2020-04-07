Marnell E. Roberts, 81, of rural Hartford City, IN, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Persimmon Ridge in Portland, IN. She was born on Friday, July 29, 1938, in Hancock County, IN.
Due to the health concerns of the Covid-19 virus, there will be private family services held on Wednesday at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home with the Rev. Billy Stanton officiating. Interment will follow in the Gardens of Memory in Muncie.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancy funeralhomes.com
