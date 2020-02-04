Marlin T. Brittian, 87, of Milford, Indiana, passed away at 6 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at his residence in Milford. He was born on Friday, Nov. 11, 1932, in Baltimore, Maryland. He married Edna Mae (Baker) Brittian on Tuesday, July 6, 1993 in Sevierville, Tennessee. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1950-1953. He had worked at RCA in Marion, Indiana from 1953-1968 and later retired in 1994 from General Motors, Marion. Marlin was a 50 year member of the Samaritan Lodge # 105 F&AM. He was an avid pool player on a league, in Elkhart County, and won many 1st place trophies.
He will be sadly missed by his Wife – Edna Mae (Baker) Brittian, Milford , IN, Daughter – Evelyn R. Huffman, Marion, Son – Marlin T. Brittian, Jr., Merritt Island, Florida, Son – Michael A. Brittian, Auburn, Indiana, Son – Mark E. Brittian, Avilla, Indiana, Daughter – Brenda Elizabeth (Andy) Payne, Indianapolis, IN, Daughter – Tammi L. (Bob) Williams, New Paris, Indiana, Son – Tony D.(Suzan) Ort, Washington, Utah, 16 Grandchildren, and 11 Great Grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his Father – Marlin Edward Brittian, Mother – Margaret Elizabeth (Cornthwaite) Brittian, Sons – Jeff & Kevin Brittian, Brother – William A. Brittian, and Sister – Marcella Brittian.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at the First Brethren Church 19076 3rd St. New Paris, Indiana. 46553 on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A service to celebrate Marlin’s life will follow at First Brethren Church at 1 p.m on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 with Rev. Jeff Estep officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
