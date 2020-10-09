His Legacy… On Monday, October 5, 2020, Mark Wenger, loving husband and father of three children passed away at the age of 54. Mark was born in Marion, Indiana on August 28, 1966 to Dale and Martha Wenger. He graduated from Taylor University in 1988 and received his Master’s Degree in Mathematics from Miami University in Ohio in 1990. Mark worked as an actuary for 29 years, the last 13 years at Auto-Owners Insurance, where he served as Assistant Vice President and Chief Property and Casualty Actuary.
Defying all stereotypes typically associated with the actuarial career path, Mark lived a life full of adventure. He ran a full marathon in 2018, a half marathon in 2016, hiked across the Grand Canyon in 2016, and completed bike rides from Lansing, Michigan to Mackinac City (2019), Montana to Alaska (1988), and down the coast of California (1986). An eternally joyful spirit, Mark loved spending time and playing games with friends and family. At family gatherings, he could usually be found in the middle of a card game or on the croquet course, and the Wenger household more often than not was filled with laughter and trash talk from a wide variety of games. Mark also enjoyed spending time with the men in his neighborhood, talking, going for walks, and eating breakfast together.
Mark’s greatest passion in life, though, was his faith and his commitment to Jesus Christ. Mark was an active member at Community Bible Church, where he served as a deacon, financial secretary, youth basketball league coach, and unofficial brush removal specialist. He also served at Livingston Christian, as the school’s first ever high school basketball coach. Mark loved the Lord, a fact that was evident for the duration of his life - even throughout his fight with leukemia, which eventually claimed his life. Isaiah 40:31 was Mark’s favorite verse, which says, “But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” His friends and family will remember Mark’s kindness, generosity, and joyful spirit, and rejoice that Mark is now in heaven with his Savior.
His Family… Mark was preceded in death by his father, Dale. He is survived by his mother, Martha Wenger, his wife, Ruth, his three children, Daniel (Hannah), Luke (Jenny), and Sarah, his sister Debbie Harvey (Keith), and their children, Joel and Kristen.
His Farewell… Mark’s family and friends will gather on Friday October 9, 2020 from 5-7PM at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Lamb Chapel. His Community Farewell will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11AM (10AM Gathering) at Community Bible Church. Pastor Steve Baker will serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to Community Bible Church (Mark Wenger Memorial) or Compassion International. Please leave a message of comfort for Mark’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.