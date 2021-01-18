Mark Vincent Bennett went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ unexpectedly, on Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Mark was born on Monday, January 15, 1962 in Marion, Indiana to Carmen Ledford and Darlie Bennet. As a child he grew up in the hills of West Virginia and Van Buren, Indiana. Then he moved to Texas with his brothers to work on the oil rigs. He would go on and on with many stories of the oil rigs with his brothers. Several years later he returned to his hometown in Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.