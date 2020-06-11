Mark T. Jackson, 87, Marion, went to be with the Lord in his home at 2:05 pm on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, with his family by his side, after 34 months of being bed-ridden. He is now walking the golden streets in Heaven with his wife, Marcella. He was born in Bath County, Kentucky, on Sunday, June 12, 1932, to the late Selbert Jackson and Mary Elizabeth (Hornback) Jackson. He married his loving wife, Marcella May "Kitty" Benbow, and they shared 60 years together before she preceded him in death on June 15, 2018.
Mark attended Flemingsburg High School in Kentucky. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served his country for two years. He was a production worker at General Motors in Marion for over 25 years.
He was a hard worker, enjoyed doing yard work, and was an avid follower of Purdue women's basketball. Mark will also be remembered for his caring nature and how much he deeply loved his wife, Marcella. He enjoyed being with his family, as well as serving as an usher and greeter in his church at St. James Lutheran. He always put others first. Mark was a very good cook and loved the holidays with his family.
Survivors include his daughters, Cindy Pence of Marion, Cheryl (Tim) Moses of Sweetser, and Joni (Jeff) Bertram of Amboy; step-son, Larry (Reba) Ross of Bluffton, SC; grandchildren, Kyle (Alisha) Addington, Corbett (Kelly) Moses, Kylie (Travis) Bolin, Courtney (Jordan) Delks, Christopher (Brenda) Anderson, Stephen (Patty) Hinze, and Maggie (Ben) Mann; step-grandson, Brian Ross; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Alice Carbone of OH; and sisters-in-law, Joyce Jackson of Marion and Thelma Benbow of Marion.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Coleman Jackson, and sons-in-law, Rick Pence and Ernie Addington.
In accordance with the family’s wishes, there will be a private visitation and service for Mark with Pastor Jordan Delks officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
At the family’s request, please do not send flowers but, rather, give memorial contributions to St. James Lutheran Church, 1206 N. Miller Ave., Marion, IN 46952. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
The family would like to especially thank Heart to Heart Hospice, Dr. Sedaghat, Missy, Tabatha, and the individual caregivers for their great care, compassion, and friendship given to Mark and his family.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
