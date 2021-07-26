Mark Rogers, 36, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away July 10, 2021. Mark was born March 29, 1985 in Marion, Indiana to Randy Rogers and Elaine (Revis) Rogers. He attended Oak Hill High School class of 2004 and Lincoln Tech in Indianapolis. Later he studied Business Management at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix. Mark worked at various manual labor jobs in Marion and Phoenix. From an early age, Mark had a unusual curiosity and enjoyed taking things apart to see how they worked. He loved his family, the outdoors, traveling, camping, hiking, and fishing. He took a special interest in the environment and caring for and growing plants. His hobbies included building computers, gaming and classic cars.
He is survived by: father, Randy and Patty Rogers of Orleans, Indiana; mother, Elaine Rogers of Phoenix, Arizona; brother, Robert Rogers of Phoenix, Arizona; two step-sisters, Amanda (Ronnie) Roach of Orleans, Indiana and Olivia (Dillon) Phillips of Orleans, Indiana; step-grandparents, Delmar & Eunice Busick of Orleans, Indiana; five nieces and nephews, Derek, Lindsay, Leah, Liam, and Daniel; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his Pomeranian service dog, Princess.
