Mark G. Bryant, 42, of rural Alexandria, IN, passed away at 2:30 PM on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 in Muncie, IN. He was born on Sunday, Jan. 28, 1979, in Grant County, IN. He married Merissa Bryant on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2011 in Nashville, IN. Mark was a 1997 graduate of Marion High School. After high school, he continued his education where he attended Vincennes University and Ivy Tech. He was a former resident of Blackford, Grant, and Madison County. Mark was formerly employed at Concentrix where he worked at home. Mark was a very social person who loved camping, kayaking, his dog Parker, and his cat Figgy.
Loving survivors include his Wife – Merissa Katherine (Shafer) Bryant, Alexandria, IN., Father – Rick Bryant (Valerie McCormack), Treasure Island, FL., Mother – Cynthia Aileen (Stepp) Callahan, Keystone, IN., Step Father – Mark Callahan, Keystone, IN., Father & Mother In Law – John & Michelle Shafer, Fortville, IN., Sister – Casey (Companion- Nikk Liming) Bryant, Yorktown, IN., Sister & Brother In-Law- Jessica (Shafer) & Evan Hurst, Huntingburg, IN., 2 Step Brothers – Evan Callahan, Paradise, TX., Miles Callahan, Paradise, TX., Half Brother – Joe (Carol) Sosh, Joelton, TN., 6 Nephews – Gabriel Garcia, stationed in Ft. Stewart, GA. in the U.S. Army, Matthew Sosh, Gas City, IN., Cade Callahan, Paradise, TX., Connor Callahan, Paradise, TX., Caleb Callahan, Paradise, TX., and Luke Callahan, Paradise, TX., and 7 Nieces – Aleena Garcia, Yorktown, IN, Olivia Hopf, Huntingburg, IN., Samantha Hillman, Gas City, IN., Cheyene Holliday, of Gas City, IN., Kaylee Sosh, Joelton, TN., Allyson Sosh, Joelton, TN., and Ellie Callahan, Paradise, TX.
