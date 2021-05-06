Mark David Hunter, 71, of Marion, died at 6:40 am on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at VA Northern Indiana Health Care System in Marion. He was born in Connersville, Indiana, on Thursday, October 6, 1949, to Ralph and Jean (Barringer) Hunter.
Mark graduated from Marion High School in 1968, where he participated in Giants football and wrestling. He also attended Ball State University. Mark was a decorated veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Vietnam War from 1970-72. He achieved the rank of SP5 and was honorably discharged. Following his military service, he worked 25 years as a maintenance mechanic at the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System in Marion, retiring in 2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.