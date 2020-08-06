Mark Curtis Martin, 65, Marion, passed away in his daughter's home in Kokomo at 5:30 am on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was born in Lebanon, Indiana, on Saturday, July 23, 1955, to Walter and Frances (Cummings) Martin.
Mark worked with Marion Steel and the phone company throughout his life. He loved to fish, work on cars, and attend car races. He had a very special relationship with his grandson, Cash, who had given him the nickname, or term of endearment, of "Papa buy it!"
He will be missed by his daughter, Monica (Brian) Hendrix of Kokomo; grandson, Cash Hendrix; special friend, Lisa Martin of Kokomo; and best friend, Rick Neiman of LaFontaine.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Chad Holt; and brothers, Steven Brown and Alan Brown.
The family will receive visitors from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, there will be a memorial gathering at Don's Tap, 1649 W. Factory Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
