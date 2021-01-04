Mark Anthony McKnight, 57, Gas City, passed away unexpectedly at 7:24 am on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. He was born into a pastor’s home on Friday, December 27, 1963 in Ft. Myers, Florida, the seventh child of Charles and Wilma (Case) McKnight. On October 9, 1981, when he was 17 years old, he married his high school sweetheart, Paula Brown McKnight (who survives). Together, they enjoyed 39 years of blessed marriage. They had four children: Brandon, Ashley, Dustin, and Evan.
Mark graduated from Adams Street Christian School and then joined the United States Army where he was stationed in Ft. Lewis, WA and later in West Germany. He worked as an Industrial Electrician with Caravan Facilities Management. He was the pastor of Jonesboro Friends Church. He also served as the treasurer at Adams Street Christian Church and as a Chaplain for the Grant County Sheriff’s Dept.
