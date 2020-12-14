Mark Allen Stephenson, 62, of New Castle passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born April 16, 1958 in Marion, IN to the late Fred and Patricia (Heath) Stephenson.
Mark was employed at Engineered Machine Products in Greenfield for nearly 17 years. He was previously employed at Thompson RCA in Marion for 27 years. Mark was a member of the UAW, Elks Lodge in New Castle where he served as Chaplain, member of the Moose Lodge in Gas City and a member of FLW (Fishing League Worldwide). Mark also fished in the Tuesday night tournaments on Geist Reservoir. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, watching sports on TV and attending NASCAR races.
