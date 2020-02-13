Marjorie S. Stanton, 76, Montpelier, passed 11:33 p.m. Feb. 10, 2020. She was born Oct. 21, 1943.
Visitation at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W. Windsor Street Montpelier, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m and Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Collett Church of the Nazarene 4525 S. 100 W. Portland.
Celebration of life at Collett Church of the Nazarene 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Interment following in Woodlawn Cemetery in Montpelier.
Memorials to Collett Church of the Nazarene.
Arrangements by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.