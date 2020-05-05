Marjorie “Marj” J. Elder, beloved child of God, died peacefully on May 1, 2020, at Colonial Oaks Healthcare Center in Marion.
Marj was born in Salina, Kansas, to Raymond B. and Maye (Whitney) Elder. Her lifelong commitment to teaching began in a one-room country school in Cloud County, Kansas, even before she entered college. In 1941, she came to Marion, Indiana, to attend Marion College (now Indiana Wesleyan University), graduating in 1945. She began as an instructor of English the following year. It would be the first of her many years of remarkable service to IWU.
She furthered her education by earning an M.A. in Speech at the University of Wisconsin (1950) and a Ph.D.in English at the University of Chicago, only briefly interrupting her long tenure at IWU, where she taught until 2010. She was a brilliant educator for whom teaching was a great delight. She loved exciting students with the words of great writers like Hawthorne, Melville, Chaucer, Frost, and C.S. Lewis, and she loved learning from the students’ ideas.
She served as Chair of the Division of Modern Language and Literature with wisdom and grace for many years, earning the respect and admiration of the colleagues and students she touched and influenced in that position. Because of that and because of her deep and evident commitment to Christ, IWU’s Elder Hall was dedicated and named in her honor in 2007.
In her book, The Lord, The Landmarks, The Life, 1994, Marj recorded the history of Marion’s college, from the 1890 Normal School to IWU.
She was a member of College Wesleyan Church, where she sometimes read scripture for worship services, delighting in the words of the Lord she sought to serve.
Dr. Elder was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her brother, Berl, and his wife, Virginia. She is mourned by special friends whom she cherished as family: Debbie and Jim Luttrull and their three sons, Andrew, Daniel, Peter, and their families. Marj is also survived by many good friends and a host of former students who loved her and give thanks for her singular life.
There will be no visitation. A small service (limited by the current health situation) will be held at College Wesleyan Church, officiated by Rev. Steve DeNeff. A public memorial service and celebration of Marj’s life in Christ will be scheduled for a later time. Dr. Elder will be buried in Grant Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Indiana Wesleyan University, 4201 S. Washington St., Marion, IN 46953 or College Wesleyan Church, 200 E. 38th St., Marion, IN 46953.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.