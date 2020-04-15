Marjorie Louise Hewitt, 77, Gas City, passed away in her home at 7:45 pm on Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Monday, December 21, 1942, to Eldon and Montrue (Phillips) Wright. On November 18, 1962, she married Philip Hewitt who preceded her in death in 2001.
Marjorie graduated from Mississinewa High School. She worked as an assistant manager for 27 years with K-Mart. She loved reading, doing puzzles, Sudoku puzzles, and spending time with family. She and Brandon enjoyed making dumplings together every year for Christmas dinner. She especially loved watching the grandkids at their sporting events.
Survivors include her sons, Mark Hewitt of Gas City, Joseph (Kahla) Hewitt of Marion, brothers, Richard (Cindy) Wright of Upland, Bob (Mat) Wright of Gas City; grandsons, Eric Hewitt of Gas City, Jesse Hewitt of Gas City, Brandon (Ashley Honeycutt) Hewitt of Marion; several cousins, nieces and nephews; as well as her bird, Michael.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eldon and Montrue Wright; husband, Philip Hewitt; and brothers, Bill Wright, and Thomas Wright.
The family will have a private service with Pastor Mick Simpkins and Pastor Dan Hopkins officiating. Immediately following the service, burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.