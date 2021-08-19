Marjorie L. Howell, 87, Marion, passed away at 6:07 am on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, in her home. She was born in Matthews, Indiana, on Saturday, April 21, 1934, to Russell and Irma (Minch) Dodson. On December 21, 1956, she married her beloved husband, Robert L Howell, and he survives.
Marjorie worked as a waitress for 26 years with Dunkin' Donuts and Vogel's. She was a member of Grace Community Church, where she was actively involved. She took special joy in her grandchildren and their activities. Marjorie also enjoyed reading.
