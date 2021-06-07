Marjorie J. Brown, 68, went home to be with the Lord on June 5, 2021, with her family by her side.
Marjorie was born on Aug. 25, 1952, to Leslie R. and Ruth I. Croussore. She attended Madison-Grant Community Schools. She was a member of the Fairmount Baptist Church and she loved the Lord and cherished Him. Marjorie moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia in 1991. She was employed by Eastern Commercial Services for 25 years, before retiring in 2017. While living in Virginia, she had many wonderful and faithful friends. After retiring, she returned to Indiana to be closer to her family. Marjorie had two children; Carla J. Riddle and Craig W. Bright, both of Marion. She had two grandchildren; Matthew L. (Jessalyn) Riddle of Marion, and Katelyn N. Riddle of Kokomo. She also had four great-grandchildren; Alivia Riddle, Kynslee Rosebrough, Aivree Riddle, and Lexington Swygart. Her great-grandchildren were the sparkle in her eyes. She loved and spoiled them endlessly, and they love their "Nanny" to pieces.
