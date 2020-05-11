Marjorie Helen Davis, 98, of Marion, passed away at 8:22 am on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Marion. She was born in Kokomo, Indiana, on August 31, 1921, to Arthur and Marie (Curtis) Parks. On October 10, 1941, she married Kenneth Arthur Davis, and he preceded her in death on November 8, 2008.
Marjorie graduated from Sweetser High School and helped as an owner of the Midway Roller Rink in Huntington County for several years alongside her husband. She was a faithful member of Roseburg Church of God for many years. She played the drums in the Fun Time Band out of Cambridge Square, which traveled the state to play at events. She was a past president of the Grant County Extension Homemakers. Marjorie enjoyed solving word search puzzles. She was also very social and liked meeting new people. She was a friend of many.
Survivors include her son, Harold "Skip" (Susan) Davis of Frankfort; granddaughter, Stefanie Davis; grandson, Scott Davis; brother, Frank (Tari) Parks; plus several nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to her parents and loving husband, Marjorie was preceded in death by her two brothers, Carl Wilbur (late Berdina) Parks and Donald E. (late Frona) Parks; and her sister, Dorothy W. Parks.
The family will host a private, graveside service followed by burial at Estates of Serenity in Marion. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Cancer Services of Grant County, Tower Suites, 305 S. Norton Ave., Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
