Marjorie Eloise (Walters) Phillippe, 93, of Jonesboro, passed away at 4:45 am on Sunday, May 30, 2021, in her Jonesboro home. She was born in Sullivan, Indiana, on April 1, 1928, to Frank and Elsie (Johnson) Walters. She married Donald Eugene in 1953 and he preceded her in death in 2015.
Marjorie graduated from Sullivan High School and was a Line Worker at RCA. She was a member of New Life Community Church in Marion. Marjorie enjoyed reading her Bible, gardening, attending church and solving crossword puzzles. She liked to watch Wheel of Fortune and Jimmy Swaggart on TV. Marjorie loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and liked playing cards with them. Marjorie and Donald have always been the heart of their family and they will be missed dearly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.