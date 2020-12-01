Marion Stanley Wolf, 98 a lifelong resident of Jonesboro went home to be with the Lord on November 25, 2020. He was born April 24, 1922 in Grant County to the late Carl R. and Mabel (Boxell) Wolf. He married the love of his life Jaquetta “Jackie” Wolf on May 15, 1943. This year they celebrated 77 years of marriage. Marion was a proud United States Navy veteran serving during WWII and was stationed at Bunker Hill Naval Base, Bunker Hill. He retired from Anaconda Wire and Cable Company.
You cannot say enough about Marion Wolf as he was an outstanding husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather. He was a true family man, kiind and gentle hard working and a friend to all. He was always there when you needed him and had the greatest influence over his three sons of whom he was very proud. Marion was always humming a tune and enjoyed music very much.
