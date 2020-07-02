Marilynn Jeanne Kirkwood, 87, passed away at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at IU Health Blackford County Hospital.
Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Hartford City Cemetery.
The family has requested private family visitation and funeral service at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City.
Our funeral home and staff are recommending everyone attending the graveside service follow rules and regulations handed down from the CDC concerning Covid-19.
Condolences: www.keplingerfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 312 W. Washington St., Hartford City, IN 47348
