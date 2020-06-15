Sister Marilyn Schatz, OLVM, 92, a resident of Saint Anne at Victory Noll, died June 12 at Saint Anne at Victory Noll, Huntington.
Sister Marilyn was born to George Schatz and Margaret Lapole Schatz. Along with her parents, three brothers, George, Richard and Wallace Schatz, and two sisters, Mary Wall and Aleda McCormick, precede sister in death. Her sister, Thelma Amato of Ellicott City, Maryland and her nieces and nephews survive Sister Marilyn.
All services will be private with burial at Victory Noll cemetery.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.mcelhaney hartfuneralhome.com
