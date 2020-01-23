Marilyn S. Marden, 73, Marion, passed away at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Aperion Care in Marion. A lifelong resident of Marion, Marilyn was born on Thursday, August 22, 1946, to Walter E. and Norine (Moore) Davis. She married the love of her life, Jerry Marden, and he preceded her in death in 2015.
Marilyn graduated from Mississinewa High School and was a caregiver to many children over the years. She will be remembered for how much she loved her family and how proud she was to be a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her sons, Rick A. (Jackie) Marden of Fishers, Scott (Francis) Marden of Garner, KY, and Aaron (Nanette) Marden of Swayzee; granddaughters, Tiffany Paige (Stormy) Sanders, Sydnie Lynn Marden, and Taylor Anne Marden; grandsons, Jeremy Scott Marden, Seth Aaron Marden, and Zachary Alan Marden; two great-grandchildren; sister, Connie Stewart; and brother, David Davis.
Her parents also preceded her in death.
A memorial visitation for Marilyn will take place from 1-3 p.m. on Satur- day, January 25, 2020, at New Life Fellowship, 201 E. N. A St., Gas City, Indiana.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a memorial service to celebrate Marilyn’s life will begin at 3 p.m..
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Fun- eral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, Indi- ana.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
