Marilyn M. Ruefenacht, 80, passed away in her Indianapolis home on December 21, 2020. She was born in Marion to the late Jude and Martha (France) Thalls.
She married Mark Ruefenacht in 1982 and he survives. Marilyn enjoyed bowling, hiking in Brown County, boating and watching television. She was a fantastic homemaker and great cook. She made sure that everyone was taken care of before taking care of herself. Most of all she loved her grandchildren and was always excited to have visitors.
