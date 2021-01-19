Marilyn M. (Rose) Chambers completed her earthly journey and went home to be with our Savior on January 16, 2021. She was the youngest of four daughters born to Adolph and Frieda (Kaade) Rose on June 19, 1927 in Ft. Wayne, IN. Her parents preceded her in death along with her three sisters Marjorie Atteberry, Ruth McKee and Elizabeth Rose, husband Robert Chambers and daughter-in-law Elaine Chambers.
Marilyn was a 1949 graduate of Purdue University where she met her future husband Robert (Bob) Chambers of Lebanon, IN on a blind date. They were married in 1951 and enjoyed 62 years together before Bob passed away in January, 2014. They resided in Marion and Gas City, IN where they worked and raised a family, then retired to a home on Crooked Lake in Columbia City, IN. In 2010, they moved to Lafayette, IN to be nearer their family. Marilyn is survived by the following members of her family: daughter, Sylvia Chambers Garrison, Bloomington, IN, grandchildren Andrew Garrison, Indianapolis, IN and Amy Garrison Bennett (Marc), Martinsville, IN and great grandchildren Callan, Colleen and Cooper Bennett; son, Charles Chambers and grandson Jacob Chambers of Lafayette, IN; son, Thomas Chambers and wife Julia Chambers of Lafayette IN ; and son, Steven Chambers and wife Janna Chambers ,West Lafayette and grandchildren Connor Chambers, Bloomington, IN and Alyssa Chambers, Pinehurst, NC
