Marilyn M. Joy, 85, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 2:20 am on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, February 12, 1935, to Olla and Ruth (Hunt) Stuyvesant. On April 5, 1975, she married Harold Richard Joy, and he preceded her in death on June 26, 2005.
Marilyn was an Executive Secretary for fourteen years with Wesleyan World Headquarters. She held memberships with both Lakeview Wesleyan Church (Marion) and Brooksville Wesleyan Church (Florida). It gave her great joy to volunteer in the office at both churches. She enjoyed playing the piano and had written a few songs over the years. Marilyn always looked forward to taking her annual train ride from Indiana to Pennsylvania because her father had worked for the Railroad. She also enjoyed spending the winters in Brooksville, Florida, with her husband.
She is survived by her two sons, Ronald (Amy) Cramer of Marion and Gordon (Jackie) Cramer of Lebanon; daughter, Julie (Richard) Pulley of Indianapolis; step-daughter, Diana (Michael) Kerlin of Landess; step-son, Omer (Margaret Ann) Joy of Marion; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Joann (Franklin) Baer of Shermansdale, PA; and brother, David (Doris) Stuyvesant of Greenville, PA.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and her step-son, Lorn Joy.
Private services for family will be held with burial following at Grant Memorial Park.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 9075 N. Meridian St., Ste. 150, Indianapolis, IN 46260.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.