Marilyn L. Silcock-Holland, 87, of Marion, was called to her heavenly home at 9:00 am on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born in Miami County on Wednesday, July 6, 1932, to Carl and Leah (Feller) Springer. Marilyn was blessed to have experienced two “loves” in her lifetime. She married her first husband, Kenneth Silcock, on April 16, 1955, and they shared 35 years together before he was called to Heaven on September 20, 1990. Four years later, she married her second “love”, John Holland, on March 4, 1994. They spent three years together before he went home to be with the Lord on July 11, 1997.
For fifteen years, Marilyn was the secretary at First United Methodist and a member of United Methodist Women Ester Circle. She was also a member of the church and worked with the youth group. She previously was a leader of the Girl Scouts and 4-H. She was a Guardian for Job’s Daughters, along with husband, Kenneth, as an Associate Guardian. She was also a member of PEO Sorority. She loved sewing outfits for her girls, counting cross stitch, reading, and solving crossword puzzles.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathryn (John) Boxell of Marion, Laura Kistler of Marion, and Melissa (Larry) Hull of Anderson; grandsons, Corey (Stacey) Boxell of Wabash, Danny (Elizabeth) Boxell of South Bend, and Adam Kistler of Cave Junction, OR; granddaughters, Allyson Hull of Pflugerville, TX, and Emily Hull of Anderson; great-granddaughters, Brie Boxell of Rochester, NY, Amellia Kistler of Cave Junction, OR, and Zeryna Kistler of Cave Junction, OR; great-grandsons, Cameron Boxell of South Bend, William Boxell of South Bend, and Jack Boxell of South Bend; special friend, Robert Stirnitzke; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Springer.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Wayne Springer; and sister, Janet Oyler.
Due to the recent regulations mandated by the CDC and the Governor of the State of Indiana, and keeping everyone’s best interest in mind, the family will be having services for Marilyn at a later date. Pastor Jason Stanley will be officiating with burial taking place at Gardens of Memory in Marion.
Memorial contributions may be directed to First United Methodist Church, 624 S. Adams St., Marion, IN 46953.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
