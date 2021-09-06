Marilyn F. Hill, 81, a lifetime resident of Wabash, passed away at 7:27 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at McDonald Funeral Homes, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana 46992 with Pastor Tim Prater officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Lawns Cemetery in Wabash.
