Marilyn Eleanor Ramp, 91, Marion, passed away in her home at 7:05 am on Saturday, December 19, 2020. She was born in Cadillac, Michigan, on Tuesday, November 5, 1929, to Glen and Retha (Hollenbeck) Cook. She was married to Franklin L. Ramp, who preceded her in death.
Marilyn graduated from Cadillac High School and attended Marion College. She worked in the medical field most of her life and retired from Veterans Hospital after ten years of service. She attended Bethel Church. Some hobbies and special interests of hers included camping, fishing, puzzles, and crocheting baby blankets.
