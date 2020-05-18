Marilyn E. Kissane, 77, Marion, passed away at 10:18 am on Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home in Marion. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday, November 23, 1942, to Charles and Oma (Shell) Clifford. On, March 28, 1964, she married William L. Kissane, who survives.
Marilyn graduated from Jefferson Township High School (Dayton, OH) in 1960, and then attended Asbury College for two years. She transferred to and graduated from Marion College receiving her teaching degree in 1964. In 1979 she earned her Master’s Degree in Education from Ball State University. She was a member of College Wesleyan Church where she loved attending Concepts in Christian Living Sunday School Class. During her teaching career she worked at Eastbrook, Marion, and Mississinewa and retired in 2001. She was the director of the school newspaper and the yearbook for several years. Marilyn loved lighthouses, sailboats, bird watching, and reading. After retiring from Mississinewa, she was able to focus on her passion of teaching reading to elementary children in Marion Community Schools. She had a great impact on the lives of many students. Her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews will remember sitting on her lap and having her read story after story. She was a dedicated fan of all her children and grandchildren’s sporting and extra-curricular events whether it be in an auditorium, gymnasium, or out on the lake. Her unwavering faith in God was demonstrated professionally and personally every day of her life. She read her Bible cover to cover several times over the past several years. Her favorite verse was Hebrews 13:5b “ ... for He (God) has said, ‘I will never leave you nor forsake you.’ “.
Along with her husband Bill, survivors include her daughter, Brenda (Dwayne) Cooper of Marion; son, Joey (Sarah) Kissane of Marion; sisters, Ruth Collier of Markleville, Edith (Don) Sible of Hart, MI; brother-in-law, Dave Gray of Hart, MI; brothers, Norman (Debbie) Clifford of Pendleton, Paul Clifford of Norman, OK; grandsons, Eric (Heather) Rodriguez of Marion, Michael Kissane of Marion; granddaughters, Lisa (Dalane) Shaull of Indianapolis, Katey Kissane of Marion; step-grandchildren, Nathan and Kaylyn Cooper of Indianapolis; great-granddaughter, Aubriel Rodriguez of Marion; step-great-granddaughters, Isabel, Anabel, and Erabel Morales of Marion; 13 nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Oma Clifford; brother-in-law, Murray Collier; sister, Sarah Gray; and nephew, Jonathan Collier.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Eastview Wesleyan Church, 414 N. 10th St., Gas City, IN 46933.
A funeral service to celebrate Marilyn’s life will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the church. Rev. David Gray and Pastor Mark Atkinson will be officiating with burial following at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Homeland Mission, 302 W. 30th St., Marion, IN 46953.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.