Marilyn D. Bragg, 90, died Thursday morning, January 7, 2021 at Ball Memorial Hospital, Muncie, Indiana, of Covid-19. She was born on a family farm near Fairmount on December 29, 1930, the daughter of the late Robert Lees and Dorothy (McCoy) Lees. She married John F. Bragg on August 6, 1950 in Upland, Indiana.
Before moving to Muncie about seven years ago, Marilyn lived most of her life in Upland. She attended school in Fairmount, Fowlerton and Upland and graduated from Jefferson Township High School. Marilyn enjoyed playing the drums in the community and school band and she loved to ice skate. Before becoming a stay-at-home mother and in-home babysitter, she worked at the Owens-Illinois Glass factory. Spending winters in Florida allowed Marilyn to visit with the families of her brother and sister whom she cherished.
