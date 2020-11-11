Marilyn B. Gibson, 88, of rural Yoder Indiana passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
She was born on January 23, 1932 in Perrysburg, Ohio, a daughter of the late F. Kelsay and Mary F. (Branson) Blair. She graduated from Fairmount High School and Ball State Teacher’s College. She taught home economics and physical education. She also helped her husband on the family farm. She was a long-time member at Nine Mile United Methodist Church, Fort Wayne. In her free time, she enjoyed playing the piano and quilting.
