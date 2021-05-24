Marijean Timmons, 73, Marion, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis. She was born in Marion on Friday, July 11, 1947, to Clayton and Dea (Everhart) Wiggins.
Marijean graduated from Marion High School in 1965 and received her B.S. in Business Administration from IWU. She was a ward secretary for Marion General for 35 years and then went to work at Lutheran Child and Family Services in Indianapolis as an accountant. She enjoyed genealogy and cruising, as well as flowers and birds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.