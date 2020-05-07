Marie Surber, 95, of Warren, IN, passed away at 8:05 a.m. on Tuesday, May 05, 2020 at Heritage Pointe in Warren, IN. She was born on Saturday, Jan. 24, 1925, in Frankfort, IN. She married Marvin Neiel Surber on Saturday, April 05, 1941 in Frankfort, Indiana. Marie attended the Central Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Van Buren. She served as a cook at Eastbrook High School from 1965-1989. Marie enjoyed her family and helping people.
She will be sadly missed by her Daughter – Mary K. (Terry) Borger, Granite City, IL, Sons – Robert (Jan) Surber, Van Buren, IN., Marvin Neiel Surber, Van Buren, IN, Granddaughters – Delena (Bill) Dale, Rachel Surber, Jacqutta (Partner Teresa) Collins-Surber, Grandsons – Rob (Cherie) Surber, Bill (Partner John Phan) Surber, 16 Great Grandchildren, and 14 Gr. Gr. Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her Husband – Marvin Neiel Surber, Father – Coburn Myers, Mother – Lucille (Thompson) Pittser, Step Father – Ben Pittser, Brother – LeRoy Myers, and Daughter-in-law – Judy Surber.
A service to celebrate her life will be at Van Buren Cemetery in Van Buren at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 09, 2020 with Rev. Gerald Moreland officiating. Interment will be at the Van Buren Cemetery in Van Buren.
Preferred memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814 or to the Central Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 201 S. First St. Van Buren, IN 46991.
Arrangements are being handled by Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancy funeralhomes.com
