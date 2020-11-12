Marie “Mary” (Mangia) Ray of Gas City was 92 years old leaving a lifetime of fond memories for her family, friends and all those that knew her. She was born on Nov 28, 1927 in Columbus, OH.
At age 11, she and her family moved to Gas City, Indiana. She retired as owner of Ray Insurance and Real-Estate Agency after 40 years in 2000. In her retirement, she compassionately spent her time caring for others in their homes. She is a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church and served in the Rosary Society for many years. Her parents Onofrio and Frances Mangia immigrated from Sicily before her father served in the U.S. Army during WWI.
