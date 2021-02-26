Marie E. Smuck, 103, Marion, passed away at 6:27 am on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. She was born in Whitley County, Indiana, on Monday, Oct. 22, 1917, to the late Dennis and Golda (Hazen) Keirn. On June 10, 1939, she married Franklin Jacob Smuck, who preceded her in death.
Marie graduated from Larwill High School's Class of 1935 and attended Marion Business College. She worked for various employers including Producer's Creamery and Foster-Forbes, and she retired after 30 years from the Purchasing Department of RCA in 1986. She was a member of ABWA (charter member both chapters) and Eastern Star. She attended First Friends Church, where she was a member of Double Nickel and Time Builders and Golden Band Sunday School classes. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels, was active in the RCA Bowling League, and took flowers and read to members of the church who were homebound.
