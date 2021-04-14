Margy L. Bridges, 64, Kokomo, passed away in her home at 4:42 am on Saturday, April 10, 2021. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on Wednesday, October 10, 1956, to Don and Carol (Correll) Bridges. On April 30, 1983, she married David Moore, and he preceded her in death.
Margy graduated from Oak Hill High School and worked 25 years with Butterworth Industries and 5 years with Chrysler, from where she retired. She loved to cook, sew, read, work puzzles, and spend time on the beach. She especially loved her dog, L.D.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.