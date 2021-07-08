Margaret Toy-Smith, 93, Marion, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Miller's Merry Manor in Marion. She was born in Cynthiana, Kentucky, on October 22, 1927, and was the daughter of Stella Walden and William and Josephine (Howard) Merrill.
On September 15, 1944, Margaret married Jack M. Toy, and he preceded her in death on October 9, 1970. She then married William R. Smith on November 1, 1982, and he passed away on April 17, 2009. Margaret was the Payroll Auditor for Anaconda for several years until her retirement. She was a member of Sunnycrest Baptist Church. More than anything, Margaret loved her family.
