Margaret M. Hinkle, 82, went home to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in Marion, after battling a short illness.
She was born on July 8, 1938, in New Castle, to the late Harvey R. and Gladys (Wise) Bowsman. Margaret graduated from New Castle High School in 1957. She married the late Alan "Al" D. Hinkle on June 7, 1969, and they were together for 45 loving years. They were "Snowbirds" for 15 years and spent their winters in Frostproof, FL. Margaret worked at RCA for 15 years, she babysat and was an Avon Rep for 35 years, and she cleaned houses and Dr. Drieman's office for 20 years. She was a member of Sunnycrest Baptist Church, the Red Hats Society, the "Sisters" group, and the "Widowers" group. She was a 4-H Club Leader for many years.
Margaret truly enjoyed cooking, she always made enough to feed a village. She had a collection of over 5000 cooking recipes. Her favorite color was purple. Margaret enjoyed playing Bean Bag Bingo. She loved to shop and always looked forward to visiting Darlington Holiday Warehouse in Fort Wayne each year in October. Margaret had the biggest heart, she took pride in doing for others, and always put others needs before her own. She will be missed dearly.
Margaret is survived by her children, Kimberly (Aaron) Gaertig, Marion; Jeff (Lisa) Smith, Arp, TX; brothers, Don Bowsman, New Castle; and Louie (Phyllis) Bowsman, Lafayette; sister, Helen Woods-Dinning, Las Vegas, NV; grandsons, Spencer (Monica) Hinkle, Marion; and Zachary Gaertig, Marion; and great-grandsons, Layne and Levi Hinkle.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan "Al" D. Hinkle; her parents, Harvey R. and Gladys (Wise) Bowsman; siblings, Raymond Bowsman, Walter Bowsman, and RuthAnn Vaughn.
Arrangements for Margaret have been entrusted to College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953. Services for Margaret will be held at Sunnycrest Baptist Church, 2172 W. Chapel Pike, Marion, Indiana 46952, on Monday, September 28, 2020, with visitation for friends and family from 11:00 A.M - 2:00 P.M., and a memorial service beginning at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Troy Bishop officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Margaret to Cancer Services of Grant County at 305 S Norton St, Marion, IN 46952 or online at http://www.grantcountycancer.org/help
Online condolences and memories may be left at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.