Margaret Louise Boucher, 87, Sims, went to be with the Lord in her home at 7:51 pm on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. She was born in Kokomo on Saturday, February 3, 1934, to Samuel and Mary (Tolle) Miller. On August 1, 1954, she married John Weston Boucher, and he survives.
Margaret was a graduate of Kokomo High School. She was a charter member of Gas City Moose Lodge and a member of Fisher Body Sympathy Club. Margaret loved to read, do word search puzzles, and work in her flower garden. She was also an avid Indianapolis Colts fan. She especially enjoyed camping with her husband, John, before there were ever any campgrounds.
