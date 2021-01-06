Margaret LaVaughn Sprinkle, 100, of Marion passed away on January 5, 2021 in Wesleyan Health Care. Margaret was born in Marion on April 28, 1920, daughter of the late Harold and Edythe (Iiams) Alderton.
Margaret was a 1938 graduate of Marion High School and continued her education graduating from beauty school in 1940. She worked as a beautician opening her own salon at her home corner home. Margaret was also a talented seamstress and altered clothing for veterans living on the VA Northern Indiana Health Care campus. Margaret loved her children and their families which she made evident by her weekly Sunday dinners. Her homemade desserts were a staple in the family and will continue to be missed for years to com. Somehow Margaret always had enough food in her kitchen for anyone who walked through her door. Everyone knew they were always welcome in her home. Margaret loved to play bingo at Amvets, the Eagles Lodge, Round Robins and the 4-H Fairgrounds. If she wasn’t playing bingo she could be found relaxing in her recliner, crocheting an afghan or towels for her loved ones. Margaret enjoyed reading, baking and most of all spending time with her family.
