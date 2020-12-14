Margaret Joline Sills, 92, of Poneto Indiana (Chester Township), passed away December 9, 2020.
Friends and family may gather to visit at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W. Windsor St. Montpelier, IN. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 11:00AM to 1:00PM. A funeral service will follow at 1:00PM with Rev. Steve Sutton officiating. Entombment will follow at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Montpelier, Indiana.
