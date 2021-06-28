Margaret "Jean" Kral, 74, Marion, passed away at 6:59 am on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. She was born in Muncie, Indiana, on Thursday, November 7, 1946, to William and Anna (Roberts) Keith. On July 25, 1970, she married Joseph F. Kral, and he survives.
Jean graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1964 and owned and operated her own beautician business, Jean's House of Fashion, for 45 years, retiring in 2012. She was a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post 95, Jonesboro. Years ago, she was a part of a bowling league back in the 70's. She loved reading, spending time with family, and playing cards with her grandchildren. She was an Elvis fan. She always had a positive attitude and nothing ever got her down. She enjoyed helping others, and spending time with her neighbors. She enjoyed going to Las Vegas on trips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.