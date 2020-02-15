Margaret J. (Coolman) Craw, 98, of Fairmount, died on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Colonial Oaks Healthcare Center, Marion, Indiana. Margaret was born in Washington Township (Grant County), Indiana, on May 18, 1921, daughter of the late Ernest and Winnie (Dillman) Coolman. She graduated from Marion High School in 1939 and Marion Business College. Margaret married Sanford D. Bunch on May 18, 1941, and from their marriage came four children, Sandra (Arnold) Rybolt, Sara (Wesley) Brookshire, Susan (Tom) Piper, and Spencer (Sharon) Bunch. Sanford preceded Margaret in death on March 18, 1962. Margaret remarried to Robert L. Craw on Dec. 12, 1964, and welcomed children, Diana Craw, Beth (Frank) Liestenfeltz, Robert (Lee Ann) Craw, Julie (Ronald) Caldwell, Marcie (Bob) Kendall, and Tony (Linda Drake) Craw. Robert preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 2007. Margaret worked as a bookkeeper for 50 years at the Fairmount Feed & Grain and the Fairmount Implement. She was a member of Grant United Methodist Church and the Fairmount Order of Eastern Star where she had been a Past Matron.
Margaret is survived by her children Sandra (Arnold) Rybolt, North Judson; Sara (Wesley) Brookshire, Monticello; Susan (Tom) Piper, Swayzee; Spencer (Sharon) Bunch, Fairmount; Beth (Frank) Liestenfeltz, Marion; Julie (Ronald) Caldwell, Tampa, Florida; Marcie (Bob) Kendall, Marion; and Tony (Linda Drake) Craw, Fairmount; 22 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Diana Craw; son, Robert Craw; granddaughter April Wiley; great-granddaughters, Maggie Mae Craw, Gayle Ann Liestenfeltz, and Brittany Brookshire; great-grandson, Ace Piper; brother, LaVon Coolman; and sisters, Elizabeth Barnes and Martha Oatess.
Arrangements for Margaret have been entrusted to Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana 46928, where services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, a visitation for family and friends from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M., an Eastern Star Service beginning at 2 P.M., with the funeral service following, with Pastor Constance Cherry officiating. Burial will take place immediately following the services at Park Cemetery, in Fairmount.
Memorial contributions made in honor of Margaret may be made to either Grant United Methodist Church, 11018 S. 300 E. Fairmount, Indiana 46928 or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at cff.org or 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100 N., Bethesda, Maryland 20814.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armes huntfuneralhome.com
