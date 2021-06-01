Margaret Irene Shanks, 78, Gas City, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on April 2, 1943, to Milford and Jennie (Banter) Carl. She married Gary Shanks on February 14, 1959 and he survives.
Margaret and her husband managed apartments for 20 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Margaret was a member of New Life Fellowship in Gas City.
