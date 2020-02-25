Margaret G. (Eicher) Schwartz, 81, of Berne, Indiana, passed away at 4:55 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2020. She was born on Sunday, April 03, 1938.
Calling at the Schwartz Residence 5520 S. 525 E. Berne on Feb. 24, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 25.
Funeral Services will be at the Schwartz Residence at 9 a.m. on Feb. 26 with Bishop Daniel T. Schwartz officiating. Interment will follow in the Blue Creek Cemetery Berne, IN
Arrangements by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
