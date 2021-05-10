Margaret Ann Caudill, 78, Converse, passed away at 12:01 pm on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Marion on Friday, June 5, 1942, to Ochal and Ruth (Lyon) LeMaster-Goff. On February 17, 1961, she married Wilson P. Caudill, and he preceded her in death.
Margaret attended Marion High School and was a homemaker throughout her life. She was actively involved in her church, where she led the women's ministry and was a song leader and Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed crafting and crocheting in her leisure time, as well as watching butterflies. Margaret loved her family so very much and never forgot a birthday. She was a very humble and unselfish person. Her life was given to others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.